‘HERstory!’: Arizona Women’s Basketball to play in their 1st Final Four

TUCSON (KVOA) - All eyes are on San Antonio Friday morning as the Arizona Women's Basketball team takes on UConn.

The Wildcats are playing in their first Final Four in school history.

Coach Adia Barnes and her squad led by Aari McDonald are the favorites in the hearts of many this year, especially in Southern Arizona.

On this impressive journey to the first Final Four appearance for the University of Women's Basketball Team, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero tweeted:

University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said:

Golden State Warriors Coach and forever Wildcat Steve Kerr, who has a little Final Four experience of his own from 1988, tweeted:

FINAL FOUR!!!!!! Congrats @ArizonaWBB!!!!!! So proud of all the players and coaches. What an incredible run!! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 30, 2021

And Joan Bonvicini, the former coach of the Lady Wildcats who was on the sidelines when Adia Barnes was a player....joyfully tweeted:

Arizona will tipoff on Friday against No. 1 seed UCONN at 6:30 p.m. Arizona time. You can watch the game on ESPN. For more information, click here.

