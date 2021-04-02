Florida 2-year-old dies after furniture falls in home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Investigators are blaming a piece of furniture - in the death of a two-year-old girl in Pompano Beach, Fla.

They say deputies rushed to this neighborhood after receiving a 9-1-1 call Friday morning.

The incident happened inside a home there.

An investigation is still under way, but so far the sheriff's office can say this.

"What I can tell you preliminarily is that an incident involving a piece of furniture led to a medical emergency for a child," Corey Codd, spokesperson of Broward Sheriff's Office said. "The child was pronounced deceased. Again, this remains an active and ongoing investigation. At this point detectives are interviewing people who were inside the home, they are gathering evidence from the scene. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death."

"I want say this, when you know a mother's scream, a guttural scream, that something horrible has gone on, I knew instantly that something horribly went wrong," neighbor Robert Aratari said. "None of us (unclear) even someone fighting, something horribly went wrong and when I came out, sure enough, I looked over there and the noise, the scream was coming from that house over there. And I went, 'oh no, please don't let it be something with the child, or the baby,' and sure enough it was."

The sheriff's spokesperson also said that any loss of life is tragic, but especially so when it involves a young child.

A note, heavy pieces like bookcases, dressers or shelves can be secured to the wall with a kit available at hardware stores or online.