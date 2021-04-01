TPD recruits take part in cultural awareness class

TUCSON (KVOA) - New recruits with Tucson Police Department took part in a cultural awareness class Thursday morning.

The department says this is a way to help the recruits understand different cultures.

"I think TPD doing the right thing they are making steps in trying to teach their officers how to deal with the public as a whole," Shermaine Fort of Fortland LLC said.

It is the second time the department has hosted this class.

TPD has plans to incorporate this into their new recruit syllabus moving forward.