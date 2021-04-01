Texas deputy caught on camera punching teen, placed on desk duty

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - A deputy in Harris County, Texas was caught on camera, punching a teen.

The video was obtained exclusively by KTRK ABC13 Houston.

The teen was riding ATV's with his friends when the deputy approached them. It started like any other ATV ride.

Last Friday, 16-year-old Carlos and two friends were cruising around their neighborhood then pulled into a gas station to fuel up.

But that's when a Harris County Sheriff's deputy walked out of the gas station and made a beeline for Carlos.

After glancing at his ID, the deputy told Carlos to put his hands behind his back.

"Don't run from me, boy. I will beat your [bleep] right here," the deputy said in the video. "Turn around and put your hands behind your back before I beat the [bleep] out of you. Don't be be (bleep) stupid. What did I tell you."

Carlos, a high school sophomore, was held for just a few hours and apparently charged with evading arrest.

"He said don't run or I'm going to knock you out," Carlos said. "Like you see on the video, he punched me right here, in my ears, this area."

Thinking back, he says the deputy may have tried to pull over them over once before for riding their ATVs in the neighborhood streets.

But on that Friday, they had no idea why the deputy singled them out.

"Hey what happened. What happened?" the teen said on the video.

After this video was shared on social media, the Harris County Sheriff's Office began an internal affairs investigation and put the deputy on desk duty.

Carlos and his parents are still trying to make sense of it all.

"I just don't think I should be treated in that manner, for riding on the street," the teen said. "A lot of 16-year-olds who get ATVs want to have fun with their friends."

The deputy has not been not identified.