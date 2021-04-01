Gov. Ducey eases some restrictions as virus cases wane

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday eased restrictions on elective surgeries and long-term care facilities.

With vaccination efforts underway, Ducey said Arizona is able to roll back some limitations. His order Thursday provides hospitals with the flexibility to conduct elective surgeries.

He said the state can now also help facilitate additional visitation as well as off-site visits for long-term care residents without the need for quarantine upon return.

Arizona on Thursday reported the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine passed 30% of the state’s population. The number of COVID-19 cases is declining around Arizona.