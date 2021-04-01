Deer crashes through school bus windshield in Virginia

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (CNN) - Officials say no one was injured after a deer crashed through a school bus windshield in Powhatan County, Va.

An on-board surveillance camera captured the incident Thursday morning.

It shows the deer flying through the windshield and landing on a student who was asleep in his seat.

The deer than starts jumping around the bus.

That's before the driver opened the door to let the animal out.

Miraculously, the deer appeared to be unharmed.