BOCA Tacos chef makes history with debut on Top Chef

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local culinary powerhouse is showcasing her skills on national television while making history at the same time.

Tucson's very own Chef Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos is making her debut on Bravo's Top Chef season, which kicked off Thursday.

Ready to take on the world & represent my Arizona-Sonora home!!Check out the chefs from across the country in this... Posted by BOCA Tacos on Monday, February 8, 2021

She is the first contestant from Arizona to be featured on the show.

Chef Maria was born right here in Tucson. However, she was raised on the other side of the border.

Her cuisine is blended by both sides of her home, the authentic Mexican fare and her Arizona roots.

"To actually be there, and open those iconic two doors, Padma and Gregory for our quickfire challenge, that was literally the cherry on the cake," she said.

Last year, Maria became a James Beard Award semi-finalist for best chef in the Southwest region.

Fifteen contestants will be vying for the title of Top Chef every Thursday night on Bravo.

And all of us in Tucson will be cheering on for Chef Maria.