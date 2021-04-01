Arizona House OKs bill banning abortion for genetic issues

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona House approved a sweeping abortion bill making it a felony for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy because the child has a survivable genetic abnormality and imposing a raft of other provisions.

Democrats contend the proposal unnecessarily adds to the state’s already tough restrictions on abortion. The proposal backed by anti-abortion groups also contains a ban on mail delivery of abortion-inducing medication, confers all civil rights to unborn children and requires fetal remains to be buried or cremated.

The Senate must agree with the House changes before it heads to GOP Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.