8-year-old found safe after reported missing in Marana

Last updated today at 10:09 pm
Pima County Sheriff's Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 8-year-old child has been found after he was reported missing from the Marana area Thursday evening.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 8-year-old Jaxton Altieri was reported missing after he was last seen at around 7:34 p.m. at a residence located at 10100 N. Anway Road near Lambert Lane in Marana.

Officials say he was believed to be traveling on foot.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jogger pants and black Skechers shoes.

He was described to be four feet tall and weigh 50 pounds. The 8-year-old was said to have brown eyes and brown hair.

According to PCSD, Altieri "has been located and returned home safely."

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

