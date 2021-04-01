8-year-old found safe after reported missing in Marana

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 8-year-old child has been found after he was reported missing from the Marana area Thursday evening.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 8-year-old Jaxton Altieri was reported missing after he was last seen at around 7:34 p.m. at a residence located at 10100 N. Anway Road near Lambert Lane in Marana.

Officials say he was believed to be traveling on foot.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jogger pants and black Skechers shoes.

He was described to be four feet tall and weigh 50 pounds. The 8-year-old was said to have brown eyes and brown hair.

According to PCSD, Altieri "has been located and returned home safely."