Sen. Kelly helps vaccinate Tucsonans at El Rio Health Center Vaccination site

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly volunteered at an El Rio Health Center Vaccination site.

Kelly continues to focus on vaccine access in the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in Arizona.

"That we get through the tunnel of COVID-19 quicker, I mean this has been a long hard haul," the senator said. "I think it's important that we acknowledge that this has been really challenging for folks."

Today I joined nurses from @ElRioHealth to help administer vaccines to folks in South Tucson. Getting vaccinated is the most powerful tool we have in the fight against COVID-19, so be sure to get yours as soon as you’re able. Who knows — I might be there to give it to you. pic.twitter.com/TR7JkYplPs — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) March 31, 2021

Kelly recently helped secure $135.4 million in the COVID-19 relief bill for Arizona community health centers, including nearly $19 million for El Rio Health Center.

Those dollars will expand El Rio's work to vaccinate, test and treat Tucson's hardest-hit communities.