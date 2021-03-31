Sen. Kelly helps vaccinate Tucsonans at El Rio Health Center Vaccination site

Sen. Kelly helps vaccinate Tucsonans at El Rio Health Center Vaccination siteNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly volunteered at an El Rio Health Center Vaccination site.
Kelly continues to focus on vaccine access in the hardest-hit and highest-risk communities in Arizona.
"That we get through the tunnel of COVID-19 quicker, I mean this has been a long hard haul," the senator said. "I think it's important that we acknowledge that this has been really challenging for folks."
Kelly recently helped secure $135.4 million in the COVID-19 relief bill for Arizona community health centers, including nearly $19 million for El Rio Health Center.
Those dollars will expand El Rio's work to vaccinate, test and treat Tucson's hardest-hit communities.