Prices for Scott toilet paper, Huggies and Pull-up expected to go up in June

MADISON, Wis. (CNN) - The prices for toilet paper and diapers could soon be going up.

Kimberly-Clark manufactures Scott toilet paper, Huggies, Pull-ups… And several other household staples.

The company announced Wednesday that prices on some products in the U.S. and Canada will go up in June.

It says baby care, adult care and Scott toilet paper will be affected.

Kimberly-Clark said the increase will be a single-digit percentage.

Retailers can either absorb the higher price or pass them on to consumers by raising prices, which is what analysts expect to happen.