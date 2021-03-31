NYPD makes an arrest in the hate crime assault on a 65-year-old Asian woman

***WARNING Viewer Discretion Advised: The video above contains material that some viewers may find disturbing.

(CNN) - New York police have made an arrest in the case of a 65-year-old Asian woman who was assaulted Monday.

It comes after the New York Police Department released video of the incident Tuesday. He is seen on camera punching and kicking the woman

He is identified as lifetime parolee Brandon Elliot, a man who served 17 years in prison for stabbing his mother to death.

Police are recommending hate crime assault charges against him.

Elliot allegedly yelled an expletive and said "You don't belong here" during the attack.

Great work by your @NYPDDetectives, identifying & apprehending the assailant, all within 48 hrs — always seeking justice for victims. https://t.co/NVdIO8WVhD — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 31, 2021

The incident gained the attention of New York Mayor Bill De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who both spoke out against it.

The NYPD did not specifically say who identified Elliot, but thanked the public for helping the investigation.

The apartment building the assault took place in front of has also suspended two members of its staff who can be seen on camera watching the attack and appearing not to intervene.

As for the victim, she suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospita; in stable condition.