Multiple agencies rescue injured migrant near Sasabe

SASABE, Ariz. (KVOA) - Multiple agencies came together to rescue an injured migrant near Sasabe Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections released this video of the rescue on Wednesday.

Authorities say crews spotted a signal fire the migrant started in the Baboquivari Mountains.

Air and Marine Operations lowered a medical technician to help.

The migrant was hoisted up to the helicopter and then transferred to the Three Points Fire Department for treatment.