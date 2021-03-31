Kentucky Senate bill that limits no-knock warrants headed to governor, family of Breonna Taylor reacts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (NBC News) - Tuesday night, Senate Bill 4 passed, putting limitations, but not a full ban on no-knock warrants in Kentucky.

Breonna's Law in Louisville bans no-knock warrants. Senate Bill 4 allows the warrant with more protocols.

Both created controversy over who's protected or endangered.

"To say no knocks are out all together would be just foolish," Richard Pearson said.

The 22-year LMPD and narcotics veteran says he has written and served no-knock warrants throughout his career.

He feels police leadership should be responsible for stepping in when negative patterns are noticed and adjust practices, not politicians. They can step in on police policies, not tactics.

"But I do think a supervisor needs to sit down with the lead officer on the case, the officer who wrote the warrant and go over every line on that search warrant to make sure everything the officer says is done in the investigative process, was done to make sure the warrant is strong and as legitimate as possible," he said.

Senate Bill 4 passed Tuesday night. It doesn't ban but adds limitations to no knocks.

It requires the sign-off of three people, officers are fully identifiable while serving the warrant and an EMT nearby.

None of those mandatory protocols existed for the warrant used on Breonna Taylor. Her family's thankful these changes could help save lives.

"I think it is a good deal," Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt said. "I think at the end of the day even though it's not named after Breonna, it still represents her as far as the no-knock because you know, without her tragic happening the bill would not even have made it to the floor."

Austin says Senate Bill 4 wasn't everything they wanted, however, it lets them know the community is moving in the right direction to reestablish a relationship with LMPD.

The Senate bill passed in the state House 92 to 5 and now heads to the governor's desk to be signed into law.