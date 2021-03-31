Javelina rescued, treated after spotted with entrapped snout

TUCSON (KVOA) - A javelina has been rescued after it reportedly was spotted entrapped by its snout on Saturday.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the javelina was first spotted on Saturday by department officials in Tucson. It reportedly had its snout trapped.

On Wednesday, Oracle residents and officials with Pinal County Sheriff's Office located the desert dweller.

The animal has since been sedated, freed from the trap, treated with antibiotics and released.

Anyone who spots an illegally trapped animal is advised call 623-236-7201.