Four years after Isabel Celis’ remains were found, Clements prepares for trial

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wednesday marked four years since it was announced that Isabel Celis remains were found.

Celis was six-years-old when she disappeared from her east side home in April of 2012.

Her remains were located in a remote area of Pima County, after Christopher Clements, the man who was charged with her murder, told authorities where to find them.

Clements hearings are set to start in two weeks.

According to court documents, Clements' lawyers are moving to suppress evidence that the state has obtained using his cell phone.

They are also claiming that pre-trial publicity should require the case to move out of Pima County, as well as the constitutionality of the death penalty.