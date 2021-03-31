Ex-cop told onlooker Floyd was big, ‘probably on something’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis officer who put his knee on George Floyd's neck defended himself to a bystander afterward by saying Floyd was “a sizable guy” and “probably on something."

Prosecutors at Derek Chauvin's murder trial Wednesday laid out the rapidly escalating sequence of events, playing store security video of Floyd inside Cup Foods and still more footage of him outside.

Together, witness accounts and video began to show how events spun out of control, as a scene of people apparently joking around inside the neighborhood market soon gave way to the sight of officers struggling with Floyd and putting him on the ground.