Ducey allocates ‘all available resources’ to reduce wait times at state vaccine PODs

PHOENIX (KVOA) - After state vaccination facilities recently reported a shortage of volunteers, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that Arizona will send more National Guard personnel to aid in the state's COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Last Friday, the state-run COVID-19 vaccine POD at the University of Arizona shared that it was in need of volunteers.

After Arizona officially expanded its vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older on March 24, the governor's office shared that the state will allocate "all available resources to ensure that Arizonans continue to experience short wait times and receive excellent service while getting vaccinated."

“The State Farm Stadium site is among the highest-performing mass vaccination sites in the U.S. This past weekend alone, we administered more than 10,000 doses per day," Ducey said. "We’re committed to keeping up the pace.”

According to the governor, the state will deploy 90 additional National Guard personnel to assist in the vaccination effort on Thursday. He said the state has more than 900 National Guard personnel deployed in relation to the COVID-19 vaccination effort in total.

In addition, the state will also implement the following at the vaccination facilities.

Closely monitoring throughput and wait times to rapidly implement adjustments and countermeasures

Adding 30 additional paid staff per shift

Moving to a paid staffing model for the majority of staff

Working to reduce no-shows of people signed up to volunteer and stabilize volunteer participation levels

Opening more slots for volunteers to improve volunteer yield

Reducing volunteer shifts from 8 hours to 6 hours when the new overnight hours of operation begin at State Farm Stadium on April 4 at 5 p.m.

Partnering with companies and organizations to increase volunteer yield

Requiring patients to arrive closer to their scheduled appointment time — the site will no longer accept patients arriving more than 2 hours prior to their scheduled appointment times

Improving traffic control in and around the state vaccine site

Adding a new separate entrance for staff and volunteers

According to the governor, with these adjustments, wait times at state-run sites will be reduced to under 30 minute.

“Arizona’s vaccine sites are busy 24/7 and we are excited to see the strong demand for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “These additional staffing resources will help ensure we provide everyone visiting our sites fast and friendly service. Thank you to all the volunteers, health care professionals, National Guard personnel and staff who are making this mission to vaccinate all Arizonans possible.”

People who wish to volunteer are advised to register with Arizona Disaster Healthcare Volunteers at esar-vhp.health.azdhs.gov then complete the UArizona vaccination POD volunteer form at redcap.uahs.arizona.edu.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.