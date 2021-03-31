Catalina Foothills HS wins Science Olympiad state championship

TUCSON (KVOA) - Checkmate! The Catalina Foothills High School Science Olympiad Blue team won a virtual state championship last Saturday.

CFHS Science Olympiad Blue team won the 2021 Division C State Championship, hosted by Arizona State University.

The Blue Team faced off against 19 teams and placed in the top 4 in half of 22 events, including five first-place finishes. The Silver Team won first place in two other events.

The Blue Team is invited to the 37th Annual Science Olympiad National Tournament, which will be hosted virtually from May 21 to May 22 by Arizona State University.

The Science Olympiad team coaches are CFHS instructors Ms. Terry Fortunato and Mr. Kevin Duong.

The members of the CFHS Science Olympiad team are listed below.

David Aguirre, Francesca Barela, Jerry Barela, Maria Cazzato, Om Chabra, Zac Cramton, Aidan Gee, Aditi Ghosh, Bhargav Ghosh, Rohini Ghosh, Ava Gill, Dean Gill, Zak Gruber, Becky Han, Joseph Han, Eli Lefkowitz, Andrew Nesnadny, Margot Nicholson, Sarah Nielsen, Alycia Oh, Nicole Richards, Simon Rubin-Toles, Max Rubin-Toles, Julian Sabalos, Annabelle Samuels, Stephen Shaw, Emily Song, Josh Tint, Mariasha Taariq, Kulindu Vithanachchi, and Noah Wellman.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebeca Moreno.