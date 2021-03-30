Volkswagen changing its name to ‘Voltswagen?’

(CNN) — Volkswagen of America is looking at making a name change.

The automaker says it is switching from Volkswagen to “Voltswagen.” The move is supposed to reflect the company’s new push towards electric vehicles.

Volkswagen has already changed its official Twitter page.

“Voltswagen” will also appear in ads and on the chrome badges on the back of the company’s electric cars. But the automaker says the new name will not show up on its gasoline-powered vehicles.

We know, 66 is an unusual age to change your name, but we’ve always been young at heart. Introducing Voltswagen. Similar to Volkswagen, but with a renewed focus on electric driving. Starting with our all-new, all-electric SUV the ID.4 – available today. #Voltswagen #ID4 pic.twitter.com/pKQKlZDCQ7 — Voltswagen (@VW) March 30, 2021

Some question the move since it comes just days before April 1, also known as April Fool’s Day.

Fake press releases and pranks are a staple of the unofficial holiday, but for now, it appears the name change is no joke.