Two-year construction project on Oracle Road begins in April

TUCSON (KVOA) - A road repair project that might affect your daily commute is set to begin in April.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the $34 million, two-year-long project will take place at a 10-mile section of Oracle Road between Tucson and Oracle Valley.

ADOT will minimize construction impacts by having crews work at night when possible.

Drivers should expect some daytime lane restrictions and delays.

The first construction and lane restrictions are expected in late April.

