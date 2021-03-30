Trump’s launch post-presidency website

(CNN) — The Office of Former President Donald Trump released a statement Monday announcing the launch of Trump and former First Lady Melania’s website.

The site, aptly named “The Official website of the 45th President of the United States,” serves mostly as a way to connect with supporters.

It gives supporters the chance to do things like request personalized greetings and ask the Trump’s to participate in events.

According to the site, it is committed to quote “preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda.”

It also has the President and First Lady’s biographies and lists Trump’s achievements in office.

