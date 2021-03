NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A 27-year-old man from Phoenix is sought after he was last scene heading to the Nogales area on March 20.

According to Nogales Police Department, Vincent Gutierrez was reportedly traveling towards Nogales on March 20. Since then, there has been no contact with him, police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.