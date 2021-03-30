NYC man sought after stomping, kicking woman while yelling anti-Asian statements at her

NEW YORK CITY (NBC News) - Police in New York are investigating two separate attacks on Asians as potential hate crimes.

Both were caught on video. And we want to warn you, both are disturbing.

A 65-year-old Asian woman was kicked in the stomach and knocked to the ground in Manhattan.

The suspect seen repeatedly stomping and kicking the woman in the face, all while hurling anti-Asian statements at her.

You the building's doorman close the door and ignore the attack.

That person has been suspended while the property owner investigates his response.

Police have released this video of the suspect, hoping someone will recognize him.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two men exchanged punches aboard a Manhattan-bound J-train.

One of them was caught on camera trying to choke the other, who appears to be Asian.

The video ends with the man passing out and the suspect walking off the train.

Back where the woman was attacked, police have put up pictures of the suspect and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities say the woman was taken to a local hospital and while she was listed in stable condition, sustained serious physical injuries to her head and neck.