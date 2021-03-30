New Mexico lawmakers reconvene to consider legalizing pot

SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are responding to the call of Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to try and forge an agreement on legalizing recreational marijuana in a special legislative session.

Convening Tuesday, lawmakers took up deliberations of three bills that would set up a regulatory framework for marijuana sales, taxation, expungement of past convictions and spending on roadway safety.

Lujan Grisham has hailed the industry’s potential to create jobs and a stable new source of revenue for the state.

Proposed reforms would make cannabis consumption legal for adults 21 and over, with an initial excise tax on sales of 12% that would rise to 18% over time.