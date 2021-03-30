Man arrested after roommate shot, killed on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was charged with second-degree murder after his roommate died from gunshot injuries at an eastside residence Monday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, 42-year-old Devon Dee Lewis was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at the 5700 block of East 12th Street near Broadway Boulevard and Craycroft Road.

Despite the first-responding immediately rendering first-aid on the 42-year-old, Lewis succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at St. Joseph's Hospital.

After further investigation and processing evidence at the scene, his roommate, 42-year-old Torey Rashad was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

TPD said Rashad, who reportedly contacted 911 to report the incident, was involved in an argument with Lewis prior to the shooting.

Rashad was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including second-degree murder.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.