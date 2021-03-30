Skip to Content

Man arrested after roommate shot, killed on east side

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 6:45 pm
2:23 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories
rashad
Tucson Police Department
Torey Rashad

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was charged with second-degree murder after his roommate died from gunshot injuries at an eastside residence Monday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, 42-year-old Devon Dee Lewis was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at the 5700 block of East 12th Street near Broadway Boulevard and Craycroft Road.

Despite the first-responding immediately rendering first-aid on the 42-year-old, Lewis succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at St. Joseph's Hospital.

After further investigation and processing evidence at the scene, his roommate, 42-year-old Torey Rashad was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

TPD said Rashad, who reportedly contacted 911 to report the incident, was involved in an argument with Lewis prior to the shooting.

Rashad was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including second-degree murder.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content