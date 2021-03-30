HHS: 500 unaccompanied boys arrived at migrant facility in El Paso

EL PASO (CNN) - Federal officials say 500 unaccompanied boys arrived at the migrant facility at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas Tuesday.

The government says they were tested for COVID-19 before arriving and will be tested every three days.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the site can accommodate up to 5,000, ages 13 to 17.

It's helping alleviate a surge in asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The government also plans to house migrant boys at joint base San Antonio-Lackland.