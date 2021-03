TUCSON (KVOA) - The Fox Tucson Theatre will bring back live entertainment this Spring.

The theater is launching a number of events, including live music events on Thursdays, featuring local musicians strolling through Downtown Tucson and a drive-by birthday celebration, commemorating the theaters 91st birthday.

The theatre is located at 17 W. Congress.

For more information, visit foxtucson.com or call 520-624-1515.