2-month-old, 2-year-old killed in house fire in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - A heartbreaking story from Las Vegas, where firefighters say they were unable to rescue a toddler and a baby from a house fire.

On Tuesday, crews responded to reports of a residential fire.

Thick heavy smoke could be seen across the area.

After reports of people inside the house, rescue teams made their way in.

That's when they found the bodies a 2-month-old boy and 2-year-old boy.

A 40-year-old man who tried to save the kids was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

More than 40 personnel responded to the incident.

It's unclear what started the fire.