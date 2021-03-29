Skip to Content

UArizona headed to Final 4 after beating Indiana 66-53

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) -The Arizona women's basketball team punched their ticket to the Final Four with a hard-fought, 66-53 victory over Indiana.

Coach Adia Barnes, who is Arizona's leading all-time score, saw the school's second-leading scorer, Aari McDonald score 33 points, grabbed eleven rebounds and had four assists in the win.  

Arizona will play NCAA powerhouse UCONN on Friday night in the Final Four.

Triny Baptiste also had a double-double for the U of A scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

KVOA Sports director Paul Cicala will have complete highlights and post0game interviews on News 4 Tucson at 10 p.m. 

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

