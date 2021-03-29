UArizona headed to Final 4 after beating Indiana 66-53

SAN ANTONIO (KVOA) -The Arizona women's basketball team punched their ticket to the Final Four with a hard-fought, 66-53 victory over Indiana.

Coach Adia Barnes, who is Arizona's leading all-time score, saw the school's second-leading scorer, Aari McDonald score 33 points, grabbed eleven rebounds and had four assists in the win.

Arizona will play NCAA powerhouse UCONN on Friday night in the Final Four.

Triny Baptiste also had a double-double for the U of A scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

KVOA Sports director Paul Cicala will have complete highlights and post0game interviews on News 4 Tucson at 10 p.m.