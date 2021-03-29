Skip to Content

Nine mountain lion sightings reported in Foothills since Dec. 19

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona and Game and Fish Department are advising Foothills residents to be vigilant after they observed multiple sightings of mountain lions in the area.

According to a release shared Monday, AZGFD said Skyline CC. Security said they observed nine mountain lion sightings in the foothills of the Santa Catalina Mountains since Dec. 19.

At this time, AZGFD said no action will be taken as these sighting are routine for the area.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion is advised to call 623-236-7201.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

