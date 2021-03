TUCSON (KVOA) - An individual has been rescued after being trapped under a car in midtown Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, TFD crews used extrication equipment to lift the vehicle off the individual near the intersection of Flower Street and Alvernon Way.

While TFD has not yet released the severity of the injuries sustained in the incident, the scene has since been cleared.

This is from the scene earlier this afternoon. Extrication equipment was used to lift the vehicle off of the victim. Scene has been cleared #TFD pic.twitter.com/xE2P5CvwOl — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 29, 2021

