Aug. 14 is National Navajo Code Talkers Day after Gov. Ducey signs legislation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new Arizona state holiday was added to the calendar Monday after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation establishing Aug. 14 as National Navajo Code Talkers Day.

The day, originally created by President Ronald Reagan in 1982, is dedicated to the Navajo Nation, but specifically, the members who helped the U.S. Marines during World War II by sending communication in their Native Navajo language.

"The Navajo code talkers are American heroes," Ducey said. "More than 400 code talkers answered the call to serve our nation, and Arizona is grateful for their dedication to protecting our nation."