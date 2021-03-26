UArizona proposes no tuition increase for incoming resident students, 1.4% for nonresidents

TUCSON, Ariz. — As the Arizona Board of Regents prepares to hear tuition proposals for the 2021-2022 academic year, the University of Arizona has proposed no increase in base tuition for all new resident undergraduate students and a 1.4% increase for new nonresident undergraduate students.

According to UArizona, the tuition rates will be guaranteed for four years under the university's Guaranteed Tuition Plan. All continuing students will see no increase.

In addition, UArizona also proposes an increase in tuition for incoming resident graduate students of 1.4% and a 0.7% increase for incoming nonresident graduate students.

"The past year has been challenging on many levels, and in an unprecedented time like this, we felt it was important to keep tuition steady and predictable for our students and their families," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.

Mandatory fees will not increase for the 2021-2022 academic year, with the exception of the Recreation Center Program fee, the university said.

Tuition to attend the College of Medicine would increase by 3% or first-year resident students and by 1% for nonresident students in Tucson and Phoenix campuses.

The College of Veterinary Medicine will increase tuition for first-year resident and nonresident students by 2%, while second-year students will see no increase.

