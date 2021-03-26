TPD: 50-year-old arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two in desert

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 50-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in connection to an investigation of the sexually assault of two women.

According to Tucson Police Department Chief Magnus, the man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested after detectives "recovered multiple pieces of evidence, used DNA analysis, obtained multiple warrants, (and) did tenacious follow-up which linked (the) suspect to other rapes."

TPD said the 50-year-old is suspected sexually assaulting two women in the desert.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.