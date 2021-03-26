StopAsianHate rallies take place across nation after Atlanta spa shooting

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (NBC News) - Rallies took place nationwide Saturday in solidarity with the Asian American community following last week's Atlanta spa shooting.

Protesters held a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon.

They were joined by actress Sandra Oh, who called on community members to reach out to each other in times of need.

Another "Stop Asian Hate" rally took place in Chicago's Logan square where protesters denounced racism and hatred targeting Asian Americans during the pandemic.

And in New York City hundreds of people marched from Times Square to Chinatown in support of the Atlanta shooting victims.

Calls for an end to violence against Asian-Americans were echoed at this event as well.

"Many of us in our community are very scared and I understand that. One of the ways to kind of go through, get through our fear is to reach out to our communities," Oh said. "Everyone here, I will offer - I will challenge everyone here, if you see something will you help me? If you see one our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us? So, we must understand as Asian Americans we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say help me."