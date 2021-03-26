New Arizona law allows student-athletes to earn compensation for use of name, likeness and image

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona took a step toward allowing student-athletes to profit from NCAA and universities using their own name, likeness and image after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a Senate bill into law Friday morning.

Back on Jan. 27, Sen. T.J. Shope of Coolidge presented SB 1296 to the Arizona Senate with the hopes of allowing student-athletes to earn compensation for endorsements, products and services, similarly to professional athletes.

The bill also protected students from losing or forfeiting their athletic scholarships for receiving the compensation earned in this fashion.

After the bill was approved by the state Senate on Feb. 23 and on March 18 by the state House, the new rule officially became law when Ducey signed it Friday morning.

The can be read in its entirety by visiting azleg.gov.