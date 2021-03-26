Local officials, residents and lawmakers continue to debate if situation at border is a crisis

TUCSON (KVOA) - The hot topic of immigration continues to unfold.

Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona is ready to call in the national guard if the problem of illegal immigration into the United States continues.

Arizona lawmakers responded by saying this is not what Arizona needs at this time. However, many local officials and residents are split on this issue.

Armondo Tapia grew up in Nogales. He now raises children here.

"We used to live 1,000 feet from the border fence," Tapia said.

But in the last few years, he said the wave of migrants and asylum seekers crossing the border has not let up.

"There's a lot of them coming in," he said.

He says his biggest concern is safety and that there is not a solid count of who is crossing at the border.

Tapia says he packed up his family and moved a couple of miles north because of the potential dangers.

"They broke into my car and tried to steal it," he said. "It was not only the people that wanted to find a living here, it's the people pertaining to cartels. It was getting ugly. I was scared. I was scare for my family."

There is no denying that people are coming across legally and illegally.

"This year, we are on track to project around 914,000," Santa County Sheriff David Hathaway said. "It's not nearly what it was in the 80's, 90's and 2000s ... I speak to the Mexican officials, the military, they aren't seeing a build-up or waves of people."

Gov. Doug Ducey took to Twitter saying Arizona is ready to call in the National Guard because he says our border patrol agents and law enforcement need the help.

In Arizona, we’ve previously deployed the National Guard to the border to support law enforcement. I’ve requested federal reimbursement for deployment, so we can do it again and get this crisis under control. 3/3 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 26, 2021

In response, Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva condemned the governor's call to action.

"This will not solve the backlogs, will not help border communities, and most importantly, will not ensure the proper treatment and care of asylum-seeking adults and unaccompanied children," he said.

The two agree that Nogales' issues are minor from what is being reported across the country, such as the Port of Entry in El Paso.

Just a few weeks ago, Gov. Doug Ducey visited Douglas, Ariz. another big entry point for migrants.

During that stop, he said there is a crisis on our border.