Local experts warn residents to not avoid going to hospital for emergency treatment amid pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - During the course of the pandemic, millions of people have been suffering from serious medical conditions. And many of them are not seeking the care they need.

A new study in the American Journal of Medicine by Arizona Dr. Joseph Alpert shows patients have been avoiding the hospital and emergency rooms as much as possible because they are afraid of catching the virus on top of their health conditions.

Health experts say people who have heart-related conditions, stroke symptoms and even injuries that are time-sensitive and wait to get treatment can lead them down a dangerous path.

"The fear of coming to the emergency departments can make their outcome much worse if they wait," Dr. Andrea Herbert of St. Mary's Hospital said. "Hours can make a difference. Days will certainly make a difference and potentially have a longer hospital stay and a longer rehabilitative stay, if they wait minutes to hours to days to come into the emergency department."

Doctors say hospitals are doing everything they can to avoid the transmission of the virus, such as social distancing, Limited visitor policies and mask requirements.