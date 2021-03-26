City of Tucson to begin reopening recreation centers, senior activities

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is reopening recreation centers for senior activities.

Starting Tuesday, senior centers and program locations will be open for activities three days a week at 50-percent capacity to folks 50 and older.

The city says seniors are not required to be vaccinated to participate. However, they must still follow safety protocols, including mask wearing, physical distancing and wellness checks.

The schedule of opening facilities are listed below:

Opening Tuesday, March 30:

El Pueblo Senior Center

101 W. Irvington Road

Mon-Fri From 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Beginning April 5: Mon-Fri From 9a.m.-4p.m .

101 W. Irvington Road Mon-Fri From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Beginning April 5: Mon-Fri From 9a.m.-4p.m Morris K. Udall Carol West Senior Addition

7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

Mon, Wed, Fri from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

7200 E. Tanque Verde Road Mon, Wed, Fri from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Armory Park Senior Center

220 S. 5th Avenue

Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Opening Monday, April 5:

El Rio Neighborhood Center

1390 W. Speedway Boulevard

Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

1390 W. Speedway Boulevard Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Freedom Park Center

5000 E. 29th St.

Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 .a.m-1 p.m.

5000 E. 29th St. Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 .a.m-1 p.m. Fred Archer Center

1665 S. La Cholla Boulevard

Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

1665 S. La Cholla Boulevard Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Quincie Douglas Center

1575 E. 36th St.

Tues, Thurs, Fri from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Donna Liggins Center

2160 N. 6th Avenue

Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

2160 N. 6th Avenue Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. William M. Clements Center

8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Opening Monday, April 12:

Randolph Center

200 S. Alvernon Way

Tuesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

City officials said "the current Senior Meal Program will continue with delivery and pick-up options, providing participating seniors with a week of meals."

For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov.