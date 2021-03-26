City of Tucson to begin reopening recreation centers, senior activities
TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is reopening recreation centers for senior activities.
Starting Tuesday, senior centers and program locations will be open for activities three days a week at 50-percent capacity to folks 50 and older.
The city says seniors are not required to be vaccinated to participate. However, they must still follow safety protocols, including mask wearing, physical distancing and wellness checks.
The schedule of opening facilities are listed below:
Opening Tuesday, March 30:
- El Pueblo Senior Center
101 W. Irvington Road
Mon-Fri From 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Beginning April 5: Mon-Fri From 9a.m.-4p.m.
- Morris K. Udall Carol West Senior Addition
7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
Mon, Wed, Fri from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Armory Park Senior Center
220 S. 5th Avenue
Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Opening Monday, April 5:
- El Rio Neighborhood Center
1390 W. Speedway Boulevard
Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Freedom Park Center
5000 E. 29th St.
Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 .a.m-1 p.m.
- Fred Archer Center
1665 S. La Cholla Boulevard
Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Quincie Douglas Center
1575 E. 36th St.
Tues, Thurs, Fri from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Donna Liggins Center
2160 N. 6th Avenue
Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- William M. Clements Center
8155 E. Poinciana Drive
Tues, Thurs, Fri from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Opening Monday, April 12:
- Randolph Center
200 S. Alvernon Way
Tuesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
City officials said "the current Senior Meal Program will continue with delivery and pick-up options, providing participating seniors with a week of meals."
For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov.