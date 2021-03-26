ADHS updates operation hours, locations for state vaccination PODs with more than 824K doses administered

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ announced Friday that their team is working to finalize the transition of state point distribution locations.

State vaccination sites have administered over 824,000 doses of the vaccine throughout the state PODs.

State Farm Stadium located in Glendale is going to transition to overnight operation on April 4. This site will halt vaccinations at midnight on April 3, and resume vaccination appointments at 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. on April 4. So far, the State Farm Stadium has administered over 566,000 doses of the vaccine.

Phoenix Municipal Stadium state POD is going to continue its hours of operation 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. ADHS is working with Arizona State University to establish a new location that can transition potentially in April.

The state POD at Chandler-Gilbert Community College is scheduled to stop operations at the end of the day on April 3. The new location will open on April 5 at the Dexcom Regional Distribution Center in Southeast Mesa. The Dexcom POD is an indoor drive-thru. The new Mesa POD will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offer between 3,000 and 4,000 appointments per week.

The University of Arizona hybrid site will continue to operate as it is now. People can schedule appointments to either walk up, or drive-thru. UArizona has the ability to move the POD completely indoors, if needed.

Yuma Civic Center Vaccination Site is an indoor location that will open on March 29, and operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. This state POD will provide up to 8,000 appointments each week.

More indoor POD locations are in the works for Arizona.

There are also over 1,000 provider sites that have received vaccine supplies. Including hospitals, FOHCs, pharmacies, county health departments and other key providers. Long-term care facilities that will continue to receive vaccinations include CVS, Walgreens, and pharmacy partners under the Federal Partnership Program.

Additionally, over 490 pharmacies will be receiving a limited vaccine supply through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program. Some of these places are Albertsons/Safeway, Costco, Walmart and Fry’s.

To register for a vaccine appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or azhealth.gov/findvaccine, or call 1-844-542-8201.

To learn more about the vaccination sites, visit azdhs.gov.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson intern Averie Klonowski.