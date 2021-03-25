Vail man to spend 11 years in prison in connection to child porn investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man from Vail was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday in connection to a 2019 child exploitation investigation.

Back in Feb. 2019, 57-year-old Stephen Patrick Luethy was indicted after a federal investigation discovered that he reportedly sent money to "to individuals in the Philippines in exchange for child exploitation materials."

The United States Attorney Office said "Luethy had asked multiple individuals to create videos depicting mutilation of children, in addition to child sex abuse videos."

However, despite the alleged request, USAO said the detectives did not find evidence of "videos depicting child mutilation were created in response to Luethy’s requests."

USAO said the 57-year-old will be placed on lifetime supervised release, and required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.