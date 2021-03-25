Tucson mayor issues statement on Ducey’s COVID-19 mitigation executive order

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued a statement Thursday afternoon following Gov. Doug Ducey's announcement lifting all of Arizona's COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Under the new executive order, Ducey will phase out all mask mandates implemented by local governments, including the ones put in place by both the City of Tucson and Pima County in June.

Here is Romero's statement:

“Governor Ducey’s actions are pre-mature and will jeopardize Arizona lives unnecessarily. The vast majority of Arizonans are not fully vaccinated and the threat of more contagious, lethal variants remains. It is unfortunate that Governor Ducey is caving to political pressure from the far-right and hopping on the band-wagon of reckless actions of other Governors instead of following the science and doing what’s best for Arizonans.

“Removing local mask requirements is not linked to spurring our economy, as the Governor suggests. On the contrary, his actions could exacerbate community transmission, prolonging the pandemic and delaying a full and permanent re-opening of our economy.

“Our City Attorney has advised me that we have clear local authority to continue implementing our city mask mandate. As Mayor, I have no intention of removing our local mask wearing requirement. Last summer, I announced that we would proceed with implementing a local mask mandate before the Governor untied our hands precisely because we know we have the legal authority. Here in Tucson, we will continue to follow the science and advice of our public health experts.”