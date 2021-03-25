President Biden leaves door open for Senate change to pass agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday left the door open for endorsing sweeping change in Senate in order to sidestep Republican opposition to his plans to address a series of challenges, including immigration and voting rights, now testing his administration.

Biden, in his first formal news conference, at first, backed a modification but not elimination of the filibuster, which stands in the way of passing the president’s ambitious agenda in the deadlocked Senate.

But he then appeared, at least on certain issues, suggest he would go further, hinting at blowing up the Senate institution.