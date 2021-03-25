Georgia Senate approves ban on ‘defund the police’ efforts

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican backed bill to block “defund the police” movements in Georgia cities and counties is nearing final passage in the General Assembly. Senators voted 36-15 on Thursday to limit governments’ ability to cut police funding by more than 5% a year.

Atlanta and Athens-Clarke County officials debated plans to cut or redirect spending following racial injustice protests last year. Because the Senate made changes to the bill, it goes back to the House for more debate.

Some senators question whether it’s a good idea for lawmakers to intervene in local budgeting decisions. Similar bills have been offered in Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina and Florida, among other states.