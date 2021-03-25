Ex-captain of Green Valley Fire to spend 90 months in prison for child porn charges

TUCSON (KVOA) - A former Green Valley Fire District captain will spend 90 months in prison after he was sentenced for charges involving the distribution of child pornography on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Nathanael Dougall of Tucson was taken into custody on Nov. 8, 2018, after he reportedly shared "child abuse images on a messaging application" with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

According to the documents, the two exchanged messages, which included requests for “dirty” images and explicit images, depicting him in firefighting gear.

A federal search warrant was served at his residence on the day of his arrest, seizing several computers, computing devices and a phone that reportedly contained exchanged messages and numerous child pornography images.

According to court documents, the undercover investigation took between Sept. 20, 2018 and Oct. 8, 2018.

Authorities say Dougall pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography in connection to the case.

USAO said the 39-year-old will be placed on lifetime supervised release, required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program, and pay restitution to the victims depicted in the graphic images once he is released from prison.

Dougall was promoted to the rank of captain in 2017.