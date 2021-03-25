Dr. Randy Friese announces run for Ariz. 2nd Congressional District
TUCSON (KVOA) - Trauma surgeon and Navy veteran Randy Friese is running for Arizona's Second Congressional District.
Thursday's announcement comes out after Arizona Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick said she won't run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2022.
Friese's announcement highlighted his work as a trauma surgeon and veteran. He was one of the surgeons who cared for victims of the Jan. 8, 2011 mass shooting in Tucson.
He also worked as a professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Currently, he is in his fourth and final term as a member of the Arizona State House. He has served two terms as Assistant Democratic Leader, one term as Ranking Member on the Health Committee, is the current Ranking Member of the Appropriations Committee.
You can watch his announcement video here.
In the video, he says:
Ten years ago, a gunman fired into a Tucson crowd, attempting to assassinate then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. He killed six, including a nine-year-old girl.
I was on duty that day. My name is Randy Friese and I’m a trauma surgeon. My team and I did everything we could to save the lives of the victims. And I cared for Congresswoman Giffords until she could be moved to rehabilitation.
Having seen too much devastation from gun violence, I was encouraged to run for state house with the support of Gabby and her husband, Mark Kelly, and I was the only Arizona Democrat to unseat a Republican in 2014.
As part of the Democratic leadership, I took principled stands for progressive solutions and even convinced some Republicans to join us.
My life has been about service – to country – to communities – to others.
And right now, with our democracy under attack by insurrectionists in the middle of the worst healthcare crisis in a century, I’m not about to let some right-wing Trump Republican win this congressional seat. A progressive majority depends on it.
I’m Dr. Randy Friese. Join me.”