Dr. Randy Friese announces run for Ariz. 2nd Congressional District

TUCSON (KVOA) - Trauma surgeon and Navy veteran Randy Friese is running for Arizona's Second Congressional District.

Thursday's announcement comes out after Arizona Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick said she won't run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2022.

Friese's announcement highlighted his work as a trauma surgeon and veteran. He was one of the surgeons who cared for victims of the Jan. 8, 2011 mass shooting in Tucson.

He also worked as a professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.

Currently, he is in his fourth and final term as a member of the Arizona State House. He has served two terms as Assistant Democratic Leader, one term as Ranking Member on the Health Committee, is the current Ranking Member of the Appropriations Committee.

You can watch his announcement video here.

