Blowing dust possible today…

TUCSON - Few clouds and breezy to windy today with gusts over 35 mph possible! Blowing dust will be the main concern. Temperatures warm into the low 70s today through Saturday with 80s returning by early next week!

Another system will pass through our state today into tomorrow, picking up the wind once again! Expect sustained wind between 15 to 30 mph with gusts around 35 to 45 mph possible. A Wind Advisory and Blowing Dust Advisory will go into effect from 11 AM until 8 PM this evening. The biggest concerns will be low visibility and difficulty driving but we could also see some power outages as well.

Blowing dust could also aggravate heart and lung disease conditions so limit your time outdoors, especially if you live in Pinal or are traveling to Maricopa County today. An Air Quality Warning will be in effect until 9 PM this evening

This system will bring limited moisture tomorrow night into Saturday morning but it’s not as cold as the system that passed through earlier this week. As a result, snow levels will only drop to around 7,000 feet with only 1” to 2” of snow possible. Valley locations could see trace amounts to 0.10” especially to the north and east of Tucson.

High pressure will begin to take over by the end of the weekend and into next week pushing our temperatures several degrees above normal. The warmest day will be Monday with a forecast high of 87° and our friends in Phoenix could see their first 90° of the year!

Today: Breezy to windy with a few clouds. High: 71°

Tonight: Clouds decrease. Low: 45°

Tomorrow: Breezy and mostly sunny. High: 68°

