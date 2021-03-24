Subject detained in barricade situation near Pima Community College’s 29th Street Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - A large police presence was reported near Pima Community College's 29th Street Center in midtown after a barricade situation began near that area Wednesday morning.

According to PCC officials, the barricade situation took place near 29th Street and Columbus Boulevard, adjacent to the campus located at 4355 E. Calle Aurora.

Officials with the U.S. Marshal's Service later shared that the barricade situation took place when the USMS violent offender task force were following up on a supervised release violation related to a felony fugitive case.

USMS said the individual reportedly entered an apartment, leading to the barricade situation. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident about an hour after the barricade situation began.

BREAKING: police say suspect is in custody. https://t.co/vzRwWPIuko — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) March 24, 2021

Tucson Police Department said its officers assisted with road closures in connection to the incident.

The road closures have since been lifted.

Details about the incident have not yet been released.

