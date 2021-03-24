Pima County approves contract to transport asylum seekers
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Wednesday morning to discuss a contract for the transportation of asylum seekers.
The meeting comes as migrants seeking asylum are being transferred from Yuma to Tucson's Casa Alitas shelter.
In a 4 to 1 motion, the board approved entering a transportation contract for asylum seekers to be transported to Casa Alitas. The board will also work to get it paid for by FEMA.
As for the price tag on transporting asylum seekers, the county says it costs around $2,000 to transport 21 people last Friday.
This motion came in response to federal agencies reportedly not transporting asylum seekers directly to emergency shelters, as they did in 2019.
Huckelberry said under this motion, all asylum seekers will also receive a rapid test for COVID-19 upon arrival.